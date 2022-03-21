iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 812,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,195,000 after acquiring an additional 54,060 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

