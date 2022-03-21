iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 80,980 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 67,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,118,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of COMT stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $45.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.