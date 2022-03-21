iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Trimmed by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $98.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

