iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,161,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,431,000 after acquiring an additional 134,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,423,000 after purchasing an additional 201,291 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $67,530,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $55.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $84.91.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.