iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,698,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

