iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,193 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $130.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.65 and a 200-day moving average of $147.42. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.