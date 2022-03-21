iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $259.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.63. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $231.35 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

