iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Lessened by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,789,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,930. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.40. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

