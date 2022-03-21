iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 518.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.73. The stock had a trading volume of 123,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,862. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

