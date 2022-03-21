iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

IVV stock opened at $447.70 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $443.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

