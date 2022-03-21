iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $125.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,442,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.