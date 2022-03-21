iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Lessened by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.59. 373,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,245. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

