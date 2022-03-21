ITT (NYSE:ITT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

Shares of ITT opened at $81.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51. ITT has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth $51,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

