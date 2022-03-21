Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $540.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Ituran Location and Control (Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.