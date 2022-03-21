Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their top pick rating on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.43.

NYSE JBL opened at $62.69 on Thursday. Jabil has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $164,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,505 shares of company stock worth $6,583,154 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $97,492,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $51,965,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Jabil by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 281,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,095,000 after purchasing an additional 257,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

