James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,458 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHX opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JHX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

