Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $16.86

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $17.27. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.