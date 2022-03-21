Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

