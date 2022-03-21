Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sanofi’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Sanofi by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.