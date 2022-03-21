Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JRONY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.78) to €18.10 ($19.89) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.13) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

JRONY stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $43.49. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.