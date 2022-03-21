Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JRONY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.78) to €18.10 ($19.89) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.13) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

JRONY stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $43.49. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

