JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Varadheesh Chennakrishnan Sells 906 Shares

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) SVP Varadheesh Chennakrishnan sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $10,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JOAN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 504,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

About JOANN (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.