JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €38.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($41.76) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.36 ($43.25).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock traded up €0.65 ($0.71) during trading on Monday, hitting €21.63 ($23.77). 3,672,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($41.07). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.94.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.