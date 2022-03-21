JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target to €63.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($71.43) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue raised Publicis Groupe to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($65.93) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered Publicis Groupe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from €58.00 ($63.74) to €70.50 ($77.47) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.99.

PUBGY stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

