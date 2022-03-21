JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,350 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.57) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.03) to GBX 4,800 ($62.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.47) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,070 ($52.93).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,740 ($48.63) on Thursday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($53.45). The stock has a market cap of £86.59 billion and a PE ratio of 28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,657.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,706.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 29.36 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($47.66) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,191,482.44). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

