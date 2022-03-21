JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $282.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $297.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.91.

FDX stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.80 and a 200-day moving average of $239.47. FedEx has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

