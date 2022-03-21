JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Neutral

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

