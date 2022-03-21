Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,608,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.80% of Juniper Networks worth $92,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Juniper Networks by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,851. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

