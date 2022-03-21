Katapult (KPLT) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Katapult to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Katapult alerts:

52.4% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Katapult and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katapult Competitors 176 712 1050 81 2.51

Katapult currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 192.79%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.42%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Katapult and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $303.11 million -$31.93 million 44.41 Katapult Competitors $1.64 billion $136.53 million 8.82

Katapult’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99% Katapult Competitors 13.22% -0.76% 5.48%

Risk & Volatility

Katapult has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Katapult competitors beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Katapult Company Profile (Get Rating)

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.