Kava.io (KAVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $147.08 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00211680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00026358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.98 or 0.00418995 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00054869 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.