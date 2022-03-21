KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in KBR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.34. 35,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.78 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

