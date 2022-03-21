Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Cormark

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.55.

TSE KEL traded up C$0.37 on Monday, reaching C$6.54. The company had a trading volume of 736,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,674. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

