Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.62

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 2662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.
Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELY)
