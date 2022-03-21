Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.68% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $24,118,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 492.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $69.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

