Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 23,105 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,105 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

MBB opened at $102.82 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

