Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 4,125 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX opened at $52.83 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

