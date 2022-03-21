Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 18,438 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 107.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $88.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.02. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

