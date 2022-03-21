Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 617 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $207.27 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.83 and its 200 day moving average is $216.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

