Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $576.99 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $598.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $523.89 and its 200-day moving average is $515.44.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,376 shares of company stock worth $30,444,888. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.