Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb stock opened at $166.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.42 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.39 and its 200 day moving average is $167.71. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,747 shares of company stock worth $22,703,102 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

