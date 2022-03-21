Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after acquiring an additional 799,555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $106.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.