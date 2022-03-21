Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $207.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

