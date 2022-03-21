Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,168,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 122,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $45.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

