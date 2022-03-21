Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,548 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 68.3% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $232.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

