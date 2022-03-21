Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

