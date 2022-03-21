Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $680,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $323.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.45. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $204.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.