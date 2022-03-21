Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 696 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

