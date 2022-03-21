KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

