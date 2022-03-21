Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Perficient were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $107.33. 4,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

