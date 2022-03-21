Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Makes New Investment in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,000. Syneos Health accounts for 1.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.07% of Syneos Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.48 and a 1-year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $294,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

