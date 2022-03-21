Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Reduces Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises 3.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $108,251,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,604,000 after acquiring an additional 632,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after acquiring an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 502,906 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.35. 16,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

